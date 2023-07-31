The offseason has been characterized by the frantic NBA free agency window as well as rampant trade rumors involving some of the league's biggest stars. At the same time, though, there have been multiple players that decided to tie the knot this summer. The latest addition to the list is New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Brunson got married on Saturday to longtime girlfriend Ali Marks in what was called a “lavish affair” in the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. According to the Knicks guard's wife, this was exactly what they were aiming for:

“We wanted it to be a big big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks,” Marks tells Cara Lyn Shultz and Emily Strohm of PEOPLE. ​​

Brunson, who is coming off a remarkable debut season with the Knicks, now joins Philadelphia 76ers superstar and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, as well as Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks on the list of newlywed NBA stars. Dallas Mavericks cornerstone stud Luka Doncic also took a huge step in this direction after recently proposing to his girlfriend.

Knicks teammates Josh Hart and RJ Barrett joined in on the festivities, and so did Brunson's former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges:

Mikal Bridges with Josh Hart and RJ Barrett at Jalen Brunson’s wedding last night (h/t @NBA_NewYork) pic.twitter.com/SjO5VIYats — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 30, 2023

Looks like they all had a blast.

