Recently, it was announced by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the New York Knicks would be hiring Mike Brown to be the franchise's next head coach. Brown takes over for Tom Thibodeau, who was let go by the Knicks despite leading them to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter century.

Naturally, fans began to wonder what the new hire meant for some of the Knicks' assistant coaches, including Rick Brunson, father of star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Now, Fred Katz of The Athletic is dropping some intel on what could be in store for other members of the Knicks' sideline.

“For now, his assistants in New York are still uncertain, though the Knicks could bring back various coaches from this past season’s staff, league sources said,” reported Katz. “Rick Brunson, the father of All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson and who was the lead assistant under Thibodeau last season, will remain on the bench.”

As the father of the team's superstar, it would make sense that Brunson's job would be secure. However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brown want to bring in some of his own people as he takes over for the Knicks.

A new era for the Knicks

Article Continues Below

There's no doubt that Tom Thibodeau was a major part of turning the Knicks from NBA laughingstock to legitimate contender during the last few years. However, concerns about his propensity to burn his starters out during the regular season as well as his perceived inability to make adjustments in playoff settings ultimately caused the Knicks to turn in a new direction.

Mike Brown was relieved of his duties by the Sacramento Kings midway through last season after having led them to an unexpected playoff appearance two years prior. Brown remains a well-respected coach in NBA circles, and Knicks fans will hope that he continues to expand the team's offense around Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while finding ways to cover for the duo's shortcomings on defense.

With the head coaching position now solved and some free agents signed, it appears that the Knicks' offseason heavy lifting is mostly complete.