The New York Knicks have officially hired Mike Brown as head coach to replace Tom Thibodeau. With a new coach in place, the organization is now trying to find ways to fill Brown's staff. Reports indicate that the front office is eying one of the league's top assistants, but there seems to be a hurdle to overcome.

James Borrego is being named as the top assistant the Knicks want to hire, according to insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. However, reports indicate that Borrego's current team, the New Orleans Pelicans, wants to keep him on their staff.

“League sources tell Jake Fischer and me that the Knicks have interest in hiring James Borrego as Mike Brown's top assistant … but sources tell me New Orleans' preference is that Borrego stays as Willie Green's top assistant.”

Borrego has been a hot name in this year's coaching cycle, and yet, he remains the top assistant coach in New Orleans. If the Pelicans are adamant about keeping him on the coaching staff, then Mike Brown and the Knicks will likely have to look elsewhere.

James Borrego, who is 47 years old, has been coaching in the NBA since 2003. He's been an assistant throughout most of his career, as he had his first and only head coaching gig with the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 through 2022. He was hired as the Pelicans' assistant in 2023 and holds that position today.

As for New York, the front office is busy filling out Brown's staff and making moves to improve the roster. The two most notable acquisitions by the Knicks so far have been center Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal, and guard Jordan Clarkson.

More moves are expected by the Knicks, as the club has been involved in trade rumors. With the Eastern Conference viewed as a wide-open conference, New York would be wise to pull off some big moves to help its chances of reaching the NBA Finals next season.