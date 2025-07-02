The New York Knicks have reportedly expressed preliminary interest in free agent forward Ben Simmons as they look to reshape their roster ahead of the 2025–26 season. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the team has “checked in” on Simmons following a turbulent 2024–25 campaign that saw the former All-Star split time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Simmons, 28, is coming off his seventh NBA season. He appeared in 51 total games between the Nets and Clippers after being bought out by Brooklyn midseason. With both teams, Simmons served primarily as a reserve and rotational piece, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field across 22 minutes per contest.

His role diminished further after joining the Clippers, where he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 18 games. He logged just 16.4 minutes per night and shot 43.4 percent from the field. In the postseason, Simmons was used sparingly in the Clippers' first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played in five of the seven games and averaged just 8.4 minutes and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Knicks eye Ben Simmons as Jordan Clarkson signing nears and coaching search intensifies

Once viewed as a franchise cornerstone and elite two-way talent, Simmons’ career has been derailed in recent years by injuries, inconsistent performances, and limited offensive production. However, his size, playmaking ability, and defensive potential may still appeal to a Knicks team seeking versatility and depth at multiple positions.

New York’s check-in on Simmons comes on the heels of other reported moves. Earlier this week, sources confirmed that former Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson intends to sign with the Knicks following his own contract buyout. Clarkson’s addition would provide scoring and veteran experience to a backcourt led by Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks are also navigating a coaching transition after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau in May. The franchise reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 before being eliminated in six games by the Indiana Pacers. With expectations rising, the organization is actively searching for its next head coach.

Recent reports have identified former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown as a leading candidate for the position. Brown, known for his defensive schemes and playoff experience, is emerging as the frontrunner as the Knicks plan for the next phase of their competitive window.

As front office decisions unfold, New York’s reported inquiry into Simmons signals a willingness to explore value-based additions, particularly those with upside. While no deal appears imminent, the Knicks' interest in Simmons adds another layer to an active offseason.