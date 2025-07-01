Former NBA MVP and Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose has shared his reaction to the New York Knicks’ decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. In an interview with DJ Siddiqi of Poker Scout, Rose spoke candidly about his longtime coach, expressing surprise at the move and offering insight into their enduring relationship.

“I think everybody was surprised,” Rose said. “There’s no bad blood and he’s in great spirits out here on the East Coast, living life.”

Thibodeau was dismissed by the Knicks shortly after the team’s Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers. The move ended his five-season tenure in New York, during which he compiled a 226–174 regular-season record and led the franchise to its deepest playoff run since 2000.

Derrick Rose reflects on unique bond with Tom Thibodeau across Bulls, Timberwolves, and Knicks

Rose, 36, has a long and well-documented history with Thibodeau. The two first worked together during Rose’s prime years with the Chicago Bulls, when Thibodeau coached the team from 2010 to 2015. Their paths crossed again with the Minnesota Timberwolves and later with the Knicks, making Thibodeau the only coach to have worked with Rose across three NBA franchises.

“When you’re around people like that, you don’t have any choice but to soak up the knowledge and to get better if you really want to be great,” Rose said. “I used to be in his office a lot, asking questions, looking at him, pushing myself, trying to please him.”

Their professional relationship was marked by both competitive drive and contrasting personalities. Rose described it as a “quagmire” and “funny,” but one that ultimately shaped his development as a player.

“We just had a funny relationship, where on the court, we both wanted to win, win every game, and we knew how passionate each other was about the game of basketball,” he added. “How much we both put into it, but we both have two totally different personalities, which a lot of people looked at as weird, but I loved our relationship. I love our relationship now.”

Thibodeau coached Rose through some of the highest and most challenging moments of his career, including Rose’s 2011 MVP season with the Bulls and his later comeback years. Their connection remains one of the more unique coach-player bonds in recent NBA history.

As the Knicks continue their search for Thibodeau’s replacement, Rose’s comments stand out as a reminder of the impact the veteran coach has had on players across multiple teams and eras.