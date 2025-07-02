The New York Knicks aren’t wasting any time in NBA Free Agency, and neither are Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The duo already seems excited about their newest teammate. After Jordan Clarkson agreed to a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, reports confirmed that he plans to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers. Brunson and Hart quickly made their thoughts known.

On their Roommates YouTube show, Brunson, Hart, and co-host Matt Hillman reviewed pre-game outfits from several NBA stars. Among the group, Clarkson stood out. The trio unanimously named him their 1st Team All-Fits MVP. In today’s NBA culture, that’s more than a fashion nod. It reflects Clarkson’s swagger, confidence, and presence, both on and off the court.

Aura levels are at an all-time HIGH for the New York Knicks 🗽 Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart chose their newest teammate Jordan Clarkson as their 1st-team all FITS MVP 💧 (via @Roommates__Show)pic.twitter.com/pg4UHiV92c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

With over a decade in the league, a Sixth Man of the Year award, and a reputation as one of the game's most reliable scorers off the bench, Jordan Clarkson has more than earned it. His fearless shot-making, playoff experience, and proven ability to take over games make him a valuable addition to any contender, especially one eyeing a deep postseason run.

His arrival adds another dynamic scoring threat to the Knicks’ rotation, whether off the bench or in small-ball lineups alongside Brunson. The 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists last season in Utah, proving he can still produce at a high level. More importantly, he brings valuable playoff experience and a relentless offensive mindset.

For Brunson and Hart, this move is about more than numbers. It’s about identity. The Knicks have built a culture on toughness, teamwork, and chemistry. Clarkson, with his grit and creativity, fits right in.

Brunson and Hart formed a strong bond during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Hart and Clarkson also shared the court with the Lakers in the 2017–18 season. These past ties, along with mutual respect, should help Clarkson adjust quickly.

The arrival of Jordan Clarkson isn’t just a roster boost, it’s a win for the locker room.

With Jalen Brunson’s leadership, Josh Hart’s hustle, and the scoring punch of Jordan Clarkson, courtesy of a shrewd NBA Free Agency move, the Knicks may be building more than just depth.

Are they quietly putting together something special in the East? The Knicks are just starting this NBA Free Agency.