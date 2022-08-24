New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose never had it easy and had to fight all his life to make it to the NBA and prove his doubters wrong. He has taken all the lessons he learned with him and is now sharing it to those aspiring to thrive in the world of basketball.

In his visit to the Senegal men’s basketball team, Rose preached about sacrifice and fighting every day no matter what the circumstances are. He emphasized that even if they have the money and succeeded in their dreams, there is always the need to fight and keep pursuing what they want and need. Rose himself admitted that he is “fighting” even to this day.

“A great sacrifice is locking in and everybody looking at you like you’re crazy. You gotta fight. That’s life. Even when you get money, you still have to fight,” Rose said in a passionate speech.

If there is anyone who knows what “fighting” is all about, it’s definitely Derrick Rose. Certainly, there is no better NBA player that the Senegal men’s team can best hear it from other than Rose.

Rose has gone through everything, experiencing the highs and lows of the NBA. He is the youngest NBA MVP ever, and when it looked like he was about to reach the pinnacle, he fell hard with injuries. However, that didn’t stop him from fighting and showing everyone that he got it in him.

He may no longer be the top player he once was, but he remains in the NBA and continues to make an impact on every team he’s on. That is what fighting is all about.