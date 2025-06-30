The New York Knicks didn’t make the first big move of NBA free agency, but guard Josh Hart still managed to go viral. Just one minute after the free agency window opened, Hart took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a perfectly timed joke about the silence.

“It’s 6:01 and I ain’t see one deal….what happened to the game I love?”

The post quickly picked up steam, drawing laughs across NBA circles. Known for his humor and social media presence, Hart's comment spoke to the strange delay in announcements during what’s normally a fast-paced NBA offseason.

His timing was impeccable, poking fun at the league’s usually chaotic opening minute with perfect comedic flair. As fans eagerly refreshed their feeds expecting major news, the Knicks guard's lighthearted post quickly became the standout moment of free agency’s quiet opening.

Free agency typically kicks off with a flurry of deals within seconds of the 6:00 p.m. ET start time. But this year, the unusually slow start may have stemmed from final NBA salary cap figures being released shortly beforehand. That left front offices scrambling to finalize offers and structure contracts under the complex financial guidelines introduced in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.

The updated CBA includes first and second apron restrictions that limit spending flexibility, especially for teams like the Knicks looking to make competitive additions. Hart’s tweet offered a humorous break from the slow news feed while highlighting just how different this offseason already feels.

While Hart’s comment was lighthearted, it tapped into a shared sentiment across the league, anticipation. Fans, media, and players alike were glued to their phones expecting a barrage of deal alerts, but were instead met with radio silence. For the Knicks, who have been linked to several trade and signing rumors this offseason, the quiet start has only fueled speculation.

With free agency still in its early stages, fans await to see what the Knicks will do. But for now, Hart’s post has become the early highlight, perfectly blending personality with the dry reality of NBA negotiations.