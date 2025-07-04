The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of a huge NBA offseason that has already seen some major roster changes. Still over the second apron, they traded Kevin Durant for the likes of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks alongside the No. 10 pick of the 2025 draft, which the Suns used to acquire center Khaman Maluach.

However, with NBA free agency giving teams further options to make roster adjustments, one area continues to raise concern: the lack of a true point guard capable of orchestrating the offense.

The Suns largely relied on the likes of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on guard rotation and need a passing star capable of bringing balance between playmaking and scoring. Matt Ishbia’s team has already been linked with plenty of veteran stars during free agency and moving for a traditional point guard needs to be a priority as we head closer to the start of the new season.

Suns linked to multiple veteran point guards

The most obvious name that has come up in rumors thus far remains that of Chris Paul. A potential homecoming for the veteran makes complete financial sense. The Suns can get the 40-year-old on a similar $10 million contract that he signed with the San Antonio Spurs last season, although there are other options they can look at as well.

Paul’s familiarity with the Suns and Devin Booker, as well as his vocal leadership may prove important for a locker room that has just lost the presence of Kevin Durant. However, with reports suggesting that he is targeting a move closer to LA, where his family lives, Phoenix may have to look elsewhere.

One option is Russell Westbrook. The former triple-double monster turned down a player option with the Nuggets and is another affordable name that can bring value. Westbrook’s worth ethic and energy can give Phoenix some much-needed identity, and his time with Bradley Beal may also prove come in handy.

Suns might need to consider signing oft-injured Malcolm Brogdon

Article Continues Below

However, Westbrook has constantly received criticism in recent seasons for his decision-making, which brings Phoenix to Malcolm Brogdon, arguably the most financially difficult move of the three.

Brogdon is an unrestricted free agent after running down his two-year, $45 million deal and has already fielded interest from teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings.

An elite two-way guard who has had trouble with injuries, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. However, he has played a grand total of 63 games in the last two seasons, starting just 38.

This means that Phoenix may have to consider other options, such as Cameron Payne and Delon Wright, both underrated playmakers who may benefit from the presence of Bradley Beal and Booker. While the Suns are expected to make several moves, their backcourt appears to be a priority despite the presence of Jalen Green.

Green has shown considerable potential as a playmaking guard in his four seasons at the Rockets and the Suns may as well decide to pair him with their superstar duo. That rings even more true considering they are unlikely to compete for a championship immediately as difficult player contracts continue to limit the Suns.

However, as things stand, the biggest priority from the 2025 NBA free agency appears to be the Phoenix Suns’ backcourt.