By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Jalen Brunson was forced to exit the New York Knicks win over the Sacramento Kings early on Sunday due to an ankle injury and he did not return. It’s unclear how much time, if any at all, Brunson will have to miss. But if he does, the Knicks have a young guard in Immanuel Quickley who can help fill that void. But at the moment, Quickley isn’t thinking about anything like that as he’s focused on the well-being of his teammate as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Immanuel Quickley on the possibility of starting if Jalen Brunson can't go: "My guy's hurt, so I'm not really worried about who's starting and who's not." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 12, 2022

Jalen Brunson has played in all 27 games for the Knicks so far and he’s been having a solid season despite the team’s inconsistency. Coming into Sunday’s game he was putting up 20.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three-point line. Brunson has been the Knicks starting point guard and his potential absence will surely create a void for a team that had started to play better.

Immanuel Quickley should be able to help fill that void, however. Quickley has also appeared in all 27 games for the Knicks this season and he’s been having a solid season on par with his first two years in the NBA. Coming into Sunday’s game he was averaging 10 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. His name has also recently come up in trade rumors.

With Sunday’s win, the Knicks climbed above .500 at 14-13 and are looking to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference.