By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The New York Knicks have been the definition of an average team this season. At 13-13, the team owns the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’re not quite bad enough to have a shot at landing a top prospect, but they’re not good enough to win a playoff series at this juncture, either.

Because of the team’s mediocrity, the Knicks are a squad that’s been clouded by trade rumors over the past few days. A report came out which shocked many, saying New York would be willing to trade either Cam Reddish or Immanuel Quickley to unload Evan Fournier’s albatross contract. Reddish has already responded to the rumors surrounding him and denies that he wants to leave New York.

After the Knicks’ win over the Hornets on Friday, Quickley finally had his chance to address the trade rumors and made it clear that he wants to remain a Knick with a six-word response:

“I love being in New York.”

Immanuel Quickley, 23, is in his third year in the NBA, all with the Knicks. He’s averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 26 appearances this season. A highly touted three-point shooter when he came into the NBA, Quickley is struggling to shoot the ball from deep thus far. He’s connecting on just 32.0% of his threes, by far a career low.

Only time will tell if Quickley will get his wish and remain in New York past February’s trade deadline. The Knicks would be wise to keep him, though, as he has improved leaps and bounds as a defender in 2022-23.