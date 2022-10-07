Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans

Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

During his time with the Mavs, Brunson also spent a couple of years playing for former head coach Rick Carlisle. These two got to know each other well, which is why it isn’t surprising that the 62-year-old shot-caller, who now plies his trade with the Indiana Pacers, had nothing but praise for Brunson (via NBA reporter Tim Bontemps of ESPN):

“He’s a winning player that would fit on any team,” Carlisle said. “… He just does everything the right way.”

Carlisle believes that Jalen Brunson won’t have any issues with regard to fitting in with the Knicks. The former Mavs coach believes that Brunson is just the type who will find success wherever he goes. This is just who he is.

Knicks fans will love to hear this, and they’re hoping that Rick Carlisle’s statement comes to fruition. New York has been in basketball purgatory for quite some time now, and despite another rather disappointing offseason, supporters are hoping for a much better year this time around. Brunson will obviously be integral to the team’s success in 2022-23, and there’s no denying that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on him throughout this campaign.