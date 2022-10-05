‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.

Speaking with reporters after the Knicks’ 117-96 preseason victory over the Detroit Pistons, Thibodeau spoke highly of his new franchise point guard.

“I think that’s who he is. Jalen can provide whatever you need,” Thibodeau said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Brunson is a rare commodity in a point guard. The 26-year old lefty picks his spots and is very efficient with his moves on the court. There are no wasted motions when it comes to Brunson. And it reflects well on the box score.

During his preseason debut in the Big Apple, Jalen Brunson scored 16 points on a clean 7-9 shooting from the field, highlighting his elite efficiency for a point guard. He also added five dimes against only one giveaway, a continuation of his last season’s top-20 assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.1.

“If you need more scoring, he can do that. If you need more playmaking, he can do that. If you need him to create pace and create movement, he can do that. If you need a big 3, a big shot, he can do that. I love the way he can control and manage a game. And to me, that’s the number one function of a point guard. He doesn’t get sped up, he doesn’t get rattled it’s a calming influence,” Thibodeau added.

The only question now is whether the addition of Jalen Brunson pushes the Knicks above the playoff hump in the competitive Eastern Conference. Julius Randle will have to return to his 2020-21 All-Star form if the Knicks were to have any chance of making the postseason dance in 2023. Nevertheless, Brunson takes a lot of pressure off Randle and RJ Barrett, who appear overburdened with their responsibilities, especially last season.