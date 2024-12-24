Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau gave an honest take on Jalen Brunson's performance against the Raptors. The superstar point guard had a rare, quiet outing in the 139-125 win. Brunson scored twelve points on 4 out of 13 field shooting while recording seven assists and two steals. New York is on a four-game winning streak following its disappointing In-Season Tournament elimination by the Atlanta Hawks.

Thibodeau praised Brunson's performance on Monday night, noting that the point guard's quiet shift reflects his ability to adapt to the game's flow. The Knicks head coach described this approach in his postgame press conference with SNY TV.

“He's (Brunson) gonna do whatever the game needs to win. So I thought, you know, we built a big lead, and Jalen doesn't fight the game. He reads the game extremely well, and we got some guys going early. I thought he got the guys into a real rhythm. I thought KAT had a big game, and OG was terrific on both ends. Then, you know, Mikal played a really solid game, and when Cam came in with Deuce, they gave us a big spark.”

The Knicks look to be rounding into form

Tom Thibodeau's comments on Brunson's adaptability showcase the superstar's most underrated trait. The All-NBA point guard's selflessness is what is starting to elevate the Knicks as this season goes on. Last year, New York was more limited on the scoring front, especially when Julius Randle suffered a season-ending should injury. Because of this, Jalen had to take on more of an isolation-heavy, score-first role in the offense. The Knicks, therefore, had the second-lowest assist percentage in the league.

For the 2024-2025 season, New York has become way more offensively dynamic with the additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Brunson now has reduced his usage rate and is averaging a career-high 7.6 assists per game. The Knicks are, therefore, up to twelfth in assist percentage and have the second-highest offensive rating in the league.

Jalen's efficiency has also peaked in his third season with New York. He is currently shooting 49.3% from the field and 44.6% from three. In addition, over the past two years, Brunson has shown that he gets better as the season progresses. Barring injury, this trend should continue into 2025.

Overall, the Knicks' ability to win different types of games will be key going forward. New York has already shown that it can beat any franchise in the league when it's in an offensive rhythm. However, the squad must continue to learn how to win ugly to emerge as a preeminent favorite for the title.

Fortunately, as it has been on this streak, New York is getting healthier with Landry Shamet's return and Mitchell Robinson inching closer to making his season debut. The Knicks need to continue this momentum, which, if they do, will be largely sparked by their star point guard.