After the New York Knicks waived Landry Shamet, they have signed him back to the team according to Shams Charania of ESPN as he has fully recovered from his shoulder injury. Shamet suffered the issue in a Knicks preseason game that would have kept him out for an extended period, which is why they let go of him, but they had intentions to get him back.

“The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team.”

Expand Tweet

Knicks had intentions of re-signing Landry Shamet

The thought of the Knicks signing back Shamet was always in the cards as even reported by ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen who said back in October that the sharpshooter would fully recover.

“Sources close to the situation tell me that the New York Knicks expect Landry Shamet to recover from his dislocated shoulder before January 2025, his original contract guarantee date,” Pursiainen wrote on X. “The team waived Shamet but re-signing him once he has recovered isn’t out of the question.”

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau liked what he saw from Shamet in training camp, but now that he's back, the team will need to make some moves to clear up space. Yossi Gozlan would echo the same sentiments on X, saying that they would probably waive a non-guaranteed player like Matt Ryan and get him back on a two-way contract that doesn't count toward the cap.

“Matt Ryan could return to the Knicks on a two-way if waived,” Gozlam said. “He still has a year left of two-way eligibility.”

At any rate, the Knicks are 18-10 which puts them third in the Eastern Conference as their next game is against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.