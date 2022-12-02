Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

RJ Barrett has been showing some signs of life for the New York Knicks of late. In his last five games, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.6 points on 45.7 percent from the floor, to go along with 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s also been draining 2.0 triples per game on a 38.5-percent clip.

This is in stark contrast to his recent shooting slump. In the five games before the aforementioned run, Barrett was shooting just 26.3 percent from the field and an appalling 8.0 percent from distance on 5.0 attempts per contest.

When asked about how he got out of his most recent slump, Barrett was characteristically savage in his response:

“Just being me,” Barrett said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

If you recall, Barrett was calm and collected when he was criticized for his shooting woes. He said that he was “cool,” and that folks shouldn’t worry about him. True enough, the Knicks star caught fire again (relatively, at least) as quickly as he went ice cold.

“Getting to the free-throw line, getting some easy ones, seeing the ball go through the net definitely gets the juices going,” said Barrett. “It gets you feeling good.”

The Knicks need much from RJ Barrett, though. He may have gotten himself out of his shooting slump, but unfortunately, the Knicks are still struggling. New York has won just two games in their last five contests and four in their last 10.

Jalen Brunson has been amazing for the Knicks, but he needs a lot of help from his teammates. Barrett will need to be more consistent from here on out if he hopes to help his team this season.