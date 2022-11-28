Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jalen Brunson’s strong play this season has made it easier for New York Knicks fans to forget about the disappointment from the offseason. The Knicks had a real chance to bring Donovan Mitchell to New York only for the Cleveland Cavaliers to swoop in at the 13th hour. Brunson, however, has had a scorching start to his Knicks career that has made him a sweetheart among the Knicks faithful.

A clear testament to this fact is how Brunson achieved yet another milestone in Sunday’s matchup against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, the Knicks lost, 127-123. Nevertheless, this did not stop Brunson from achieving yet another milestone for the Knicks franchise.

According to StatMuse, Brunson now has the third-most 30-point games among all Knicks guards over the past 22 years. This is in spite of the fact that the 26-year-old has played in just 20 games this season:

Jalen Brunson has the 3rd most 30-point games by a Knicks point guard since 2000. He’s only played 20 games as a Knick. pic.twitter.com/8pkUDQZOqz — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022

Brunson logged his third consecutive 30-point outing during Sunday’s loss against the Grizzlies. He finished the contest with 30 points, five boards, nine assists, and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes of action.

Incidentally, this also happened to be Brunson’s third 30-point outing as a member of the Knicks. The fact that this ranks third-most among Knicks guards since 2000 does not only speak volumes of Brunson’s strong start to his career in New York, but perhaps more importantly, that the Knicks have had a real shortage of high-scoring guards over the past two decades.

Be that as it may, the important thing is that Jalen Brunson is here and he’s here to stay. The Knicks have a real gem in the 6-foot-1 combo guard, and you can be sure that they’ll do everything in their power to keep him for the years to come.