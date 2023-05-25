In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her intimate relationship with her husband Travis Barker, sharing a surprising detail about their bedroom escapades. During a conversation with her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney revealed that they recently set a personal record for the shortest amount of time they’ve had sex, Yahoo reports.

While running late and knowing that she was ovulating, Kourtney asked Khloé for just five minutes to quickly attend to something. Confident in their ability to be efficient, Kourtney assured her sister that they could get it done within that timeframe. However, it took them approximately 15 minutes to finish the task, as confirmed by Kourtney’s stopwatch.

Amused by the experience, Kourtney jokingly referred to it as “record time” for them. She then expressed her joy about married life and how amazing it has been for her. Khloé was curious and asked if they had timed themselves before, to which Kourtney replied that they hadn’t but she had a general sense that their intimate encounters usually lasted hours.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony at Dolce and Gabbana’s Portofino Villa in May 2022. The couple has been open about their desire to have a child together but has faced fertility struggles. They previously underwent IVF treatment, but Kourtney decided to discontinue the sessions due to the physical exhaustion and side effects she experienced.

Despite the challenges, Kourtney remains hopeful, believing that whatever is meant to be will happen according to God’s plan. With their love and commitment, Kourtney and Travis continue to navigate their journey towards expanding their family.