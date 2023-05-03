Alabama Barker is clapping back at critics who think she wears too much makeup for her age. Alabama Barker is Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter. She is also the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian.

The 17-year-old is not letting haters get in her way as she responded to them in an April 18 TikTok writing in the caption, “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde, & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or age.”

Alabama paired it with a TikTok sound saying, “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

Alabama is known for her glam looks which consist of false eyelashes, a flawless base, and lipstick with dramatic lipliner.

Despite what critics might think, her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian loves her makeup. In fact, when Alabama was on Instagram Live back in May, Kardashian thought about the teen being her MUA for the day.

“I literally couldn’t find makeup today. And I was almost like, ‘Should Alabama do my makeup?'” Kourtney shared, to which Alabama replied, “I would’ve!”

Not Kourtney and Travis entering Alabama’s live like as if they didn’t just get married LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/B1xAyIqfzp — Judi (@ohitsjudi) May 16, 2022

The two have a close-knit relationship. Alabama shared how much she values Kardashian when she wished her a happy 44th birthday back in April.

“You’re the best stepmom I could ask for,” she shared on Instagram Stories, “you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.”

Alabama also celebrated Kourtney for her selflessness, adding, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in May 2022.