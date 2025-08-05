Fans got a better idea of how the four-way quarterback competition is going when the Cleveland Browns’ released their first depth chart. The team is using training camp to decide who will be under center when the regular season begins. But head coach Kevin Stefanski is also tapping every available resource to help the Browns improve. And he had a special announcement on Monday.

“You’re going to see we have a celebrity guest out here today coaching,” Stefanski told the team, per BrownsZone. “A guy named Joe Thomas will be helping out with the offensive line. So anytime Joe’s around and we can mine him for everything he’s worth, we’re going to do that. So he’s back in the O-line meeting rooms getting his football fix, and we’re happy to have him.”

Thomas is regarded as one of the greatest Browns players of all time. The former left tackle was a six-time first-team All-Pro and was selected to 10 Pro Bowls over his 11-year career. Thomas also has the distinction of playing 10,363 consecutive snaps, never missing a play over his first 10 seasons in the NFL.

The Browns seek an edge in training camp

Thomas spent his entire career with the Browns after Cleveland selected him third overall in the 2007 draft. He retired in 2017 and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2023.

While Stefanski would jump at the chance to hire the former lineman, Thomas isn’t interested in a full-time coaching job. So the Browns will take whatever time they can get with him. “I think anything Joe does out here on the practice field helps when you’re talking about a Hall of Famer,” Stefanski said, via BrownsZone.

Cleveland isn’t expected to have a strong offensive line in 2025. The unit is projected to finish as the sixth-worst in the league this season, according to PFF. But Stefanski hopes the group benefits from Thomas’ presence. The all-time great can be an invaluable resource to the team, as long as he’s not asked about playoff football. The Browns failed to make a single postseason appearance during Thomas’ career.

Cleveland last made the playoffs in 2023, with some help from Joe Flacco. The 18th-year veteran won Comeback Player of the Year with the Browns that season. Now Cleveland has reunited with Flacco.

The former Super Bowl MVP is currently at the top of the team's depth chart but he’ll have to earn the job throughout training camp. Flacco faces competition from Kenny Pickett and 2025 draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.