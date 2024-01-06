Anthony Davis was honest about where the Lakers are amid their struggles after the team's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis kept it brutally honest about where the team is following their 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening. Davis addressed the media in the locker room postgame and admitted that the Lakers are in a slump but the team has to stand together.

“We got to stay together, obviously. It's been a tough stretch for us, still a lot of basketball left. But, you know, we're trending in the wrong direction right now and the last thing we need, especially when guys are out, is to separate and fall apart. So, we got to, you know, stay together for sure. Figure it out, you know. We can't be in our feelings. We can't be complaining or whatever. Can't take anything personal. We got to look, you know, individually, myself, everyone in the locker room, come to step, look ourselves in the mirror, and just figure out what we can do individually better to help the team be better. Um, and I think then we can come out and flip things around.”

There have been many trade rumors surrounding the team in the past few weeks with the Lakers being linked to trade talks surrounding Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. However, Davis has a different look on how the team needs to handle the struggles that they're facing.

“The guys in the locker room and coaching staff, we all stay together and find our way out of it. There's no help coming, no cavalry. We have to do it with the guys we've got. As one of the leaders, my job is to help the guys and instill confidence in them.”

The Lakers have lost four straight games and have gone 3-10 since winning the In Season Tournament against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas. However, Davis has played well despite the team's struggles, averaging 25.3 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. But, the team still has been unable to put wins together amid shifting lineups and injuries to key role players.

The Lakers face a tall task as they prepare to match up with the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9:30 PM EST.