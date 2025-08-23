Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello seems to truly relish pitching against the New York Yankees. Bello is posting bonkers numbers when he is on the hill for Boston against the Bronx Bombers. Bello's ERA against the Yankees is just 1.95 in 10 starts, per MLB stats.

Bello pitched magnificently again on Friday for Boston, against New York. He lasted seven innings, and didn't give up a run. He also fanned five batters. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 1-0, in a pivotal American League East division game.

“[He did] what he usually does here,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, per MLB.com. “He enjoys his stage. He does. Don’t know what it is, but it seems like he enjoys this atmosphere.”

Bello now has thrown 60 total innings against the Yankees. This season, he holds a 3.07 ERA overall with 10 victories. The Red Sox pitcher says he likes working at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

“Yeah, I love pitching here,” Bello said. “The mound feels great to pitch here.”

The Red Sox are 70-59 following the win. Boston has won five of their last 10 contests.

Red Sox and Yankees are fighting it out in the AL East

The Red Sox have bounced back following a sluggish start to the season. Boston and New York are trading places for second in the AL East, with both teams currently guaranteed a wild card berth as of Saturday.

Bello is part of a Red Sox pitching staff that has done well this season. The hurler is second on the team in innings pitched, behind only Garrett Crochet. Crochet joined the team this year after previously playing for the Chicago White Sox. Bello is also tied for second on the team in starts, again outstripped only by Crochet.

Boston and New York play again on Saturday afternoon, in the third of a four-game series. Boston has won the first two contests.

“I feel like every time we’re on the attack, trying to get ahead of them and that’s what’s been working for us and how we’ve been able to win those games,” Bello said.

Red Sox fans hope their hurler can keep that production going.