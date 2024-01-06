Rumors suggest the Sixers are involved in trade talks with Lakers and Knicks for Hawks' guard, Dejounte Murray.

With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner (February 8), more and more rumors are surfacing. Dejounte Murray has been a hot name recently, as the Atlanta Hawks' may considering shopping the star guard. With that said, it sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers are potentially interested in dealing for him. If that's true, the Sixers could make themselves the best team on paper if they were to acquire the star guard.

That's right, rumors suggest the Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are the three teams interested in a Dejounte Murray trade, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

“The Sixers and Lakers are amongst the teams to have registered interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline.”

Interestingly, the Sixers are one of the teams intrigued to potentially trade for Murray. Tyrese Maxey has been an unbelievable point guard since Philadelphia dealt James Harden away. However, Murray would probably be a great shooting guard for the 76ers.

But, as Haynes reports the rumors he's hearing around the league, the Sixers are in no rush to get a deal done. The main reason being, Philadelphia is in a prime position to have the cap space necessary to acquire a superstar talent in free agency during the offseason.

“What I will say about the Philadelphia 76ers, they're going to be patient. They're not going to rush and do anything. This offseason, they the opportunity to have ample cap space to try and bring in another star. And so, they're not going to be rushed by any means.”

If that's the case, then the Sixers are playing it rather smart. It'll be interesting to see if they actually make a move for Dejounte Murray or another star player ahead of the deadline. But if not, then don't be too surprised, as Philly will likely try to make a big move in the offseason.