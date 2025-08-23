Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an Achilles injury. The Pacers star, who led Indiana to the NBA Finals this past year, is expected to miss the 2025-26 season while recovering from the injury. Haliburton provided the latest update on his recovery journey while recently speaking to reporters.

“I'm walking now in my boot,” Haliburton told reporters, via Tony East. “Getting closer to walking full time in my shoe. So, that's exciting for me. It's kind of like a new benchmark, a new achievement for me… Just being able to walk, it's like the small wins right now. Just taking it a day at a time. I have good days, bad days.

“Yeah, things are going well… Same treatment, same stuff everyday. But, falling in love with the grind of that. Just trying to get as well as I can as fast as I can.”

Article Continues Below

It's a long road ahead for Haliburton as his recovery continues. Haliburton will likely still have plenty of seasons of quality basketball left once he returns, though. He will not turn 26 years old until February of the upcoming season. Although he is not expected to play in 2025-26, Haliburton's long-term future remains exciting.

The Pacers will have a difficult time finding success without the star guard. Haliburton has established himself as one of the better players in the NBA in recent years. Indiana will focus on preparing for the long-term future amid Haliburton's 2025-26 absence. With that being said, the Pacers will still do everything they can to play well during the upcoming campaign.

Updates on Tyrese Haliburton's injury recovery will continue to be provided as they are made available.

More Indiana Pacers News
Malik Beasley with Pistons, Knicks, Pacers logos
Sources: Knicks, Pacers, Pistons among Malik Beasley free agency suitors after gambling investigationBrett Siegel ·
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
3 best Malik Beasley destinations in NBA free agency with gambling probe behind himCaleb Nixon ·
Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam, Nesmith, Toppin, and Mathurin in the Pacers jersey with 2K26 logo at the top with a single question mark.
Indiana Pacers NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) rebounds over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the first half during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Lu Dort hilariously denies Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal honorPaolo Mariano ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) embrace after defeating the New York Knicks in game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Pascal Siakam embracing ‘captain’ memeJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle rewarded with contract extension after NBA Finals runYasmin Edañol ·