Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from an Achilles injury. The Pacers star, who led Indiana to the NBA Finals this past year, is expected to miss the 2025-26 season while recovering from the injury. Haliburton provided the latest update on his recovery journey while recently speaking to reporters.

“I'm walking now in my boot,” Haliburton told reporters, via Tony East. “Getting closer to walking full time in my shoe. So, that's exciting for me. It's kind of like a new benchmark, a new achievement for me… Just being able to walk, it's like the small wins right now. Just taking it a day at a time. I have good days, bad days.

“Yeah, things are going well… Same treatment, same stuff everyday. But, falling in love with the grind of that. Just trying to get as well as I can as fast as I can.”

It's a long road ahead for Haliburton as his recovery continues. Haliburton will likely still have plenty of seasons of quality basketball left once he returns, though. He will not turn 26 years old until February of the upcoming season. Although he is not expected to play in 2025-26, Haliburton's long-term future remains exciting.

The Pacers will have a difficult time finding success without the star guard. Haliburton has established himself as one of the better players in the NBA in recent years. Indiana will focus on preparing for the long-term future amid Haliburton's 2025-26 absence. With that being said, the Pacers will still do everything they can to play well during the upcoming campaign.

Updates on Tyrese Haliburton's injury recovery will continue to be provided as they are made available.