By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has missed almost a month now with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets, a game Los Angeles went on to win by a final score of 126-108. Without their second-best player, the Lakers have done little but tread water, as the team is 5-5 over its last ten games and one game back from a play-in spot at 17-21.

But an encouraging injury update from Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday hinted that Lakers fans might not have to wait much longer for Davis to return. And Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham confirmed Woj’s injury update to reporters later that day, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha:

“He’s going right according to plan.”

“It’s right on pace with what we’d thought it’d be.”

Anthony Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Lakers. Before going down with an injury, Davis was enjoying perhaps his best individual season with the purple and gold. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks across 25 appearances this season. The one area where Davis is struggling to score the ball is from behind the three-point arc, as he’s converting just 29.0% of his threes.

So long as Davis is out for the Lakers, expect center Thomas Bryant to continue to get heavy minutes. Bryant has thrived as the team’s starting center over the past three games, averaging 19.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over this span.