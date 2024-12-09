Regardless if he is LeBron James' son or not, Bronny James is still a rookie on the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only does that mean he is susceptible to pranks, like the one his father pulled on him earlier in the year, but Bronny also has to respect Anthony Davis and the hierarchy of the team when it comes to sitting on the bench.

With LeBron out of the lineup due to a foot injury on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers picked up a 107-98 win to move to 13-11 on the year. Davis led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, his first 30-10-5 game of the season.

As he checked out of the game at one point, Davis walked to the end of the bench where LeBron and Bronny were sitting. While it is unknown exactly what was said, the veteran big man clearly gave Bronny the rookie treatment, telling him to give up his seat on the bench next to his father so Davis could sit next to him. With no words, Bronny gave up his seat smiling while LeBron, Davis, and Rui Hachimura began laughing.

Of course, there was nothing hostile about the interaction between Davis and the Lakers' rookie, as Bronny understands where he stands on the totem pole as a rookie on the Lakers.

After not playing since Nov. 10 due to a heel injury and being out of the Lakers' rotation, Bronny did see some time in mop-up duties on Sunday night in Los Angeles. While he didn't score, grab any rebounds, or dish out any assists, James did get the first block of his career on Kris Murray, the brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.

Bronny has spent most of the season with the Lakers, working behind the scenes on his shot and learning the nuances of the game as a rookie. He has also spent time in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers, playing in three games and averaging 8.7 points per game.

There have been no announcements as to when Bronny will play his next G League game.

As for his rookie duties and time with the Lakers, Bronny will continue to learn about the game while also having to give up his seat to Davis and the other veterans every now and then.