The Los Angeles Lakers are returning home on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after a road trip that saw them finish 1-4. During their most recent loss against the Atlanta Hawks, they lost on a Trae Young game winner. As the Lakers return home against the Blazers, they’re going to be monitoring LeBron James who has popped up on the team’s injury report in recent days.

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against Portland. He’s apparently been dealing with a foot issue and had been listed on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their game against the Hawks. James was ultimately upgraded to available.

Against the Hawks, James showed no signs of any hinderance as he finished with a game-high 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocked shots. He shot 14-of-25 from the field and 6-of-11 from the three-point line.

Also on the injury front, both Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves popped up on the injury list. Davis has been battling plantar fasciitis this season but has been probable, and ultimately available for each game he’s been listed. Reaves is doubtful after leaving the Lakers’ road trip early for continued injury treatment.

In Reaves’ case, he suffered a major fall during the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Although he finished the game, he has not been available for the road trip.

Inconsistency has defined Lakers’ season



With about a quarter of the 2024-25 season having been played, the Lakers are sitting at 12-11. There are games when they’ve looked very good such as early in the season when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Then they’ve had games like their recent one against the Wolves, and against Heat where they were embarrassed on the court.

Despite the Lakers’ uneven start to the year, there have been two constants they can count on, and that is the play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has continued to defy Father Time while Davis had been playing at an MVP level.

On the season, James has been averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Davis has been averaging 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots with splits of 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.