Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James and his dad, LeBron James continued their professional relationship. After LeBron laid ground rules for Bronny ahead of the regular season, the rookie initiation began. Bronny had his “welcome to the NBA” moment with a father figure, with it being LeBron of course.

Before Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron poured boxes of cereal into Bronny's car without him noticing. Once Bronny stepped in the car, tons and tons of cereal flooded out onto the concrete. LeBron pulled up in a Rolls Royce sedan and said “Aye rook, Better not be late.”

Will LeBron James keep hazing Bronny James during the Lakers season?

The father-son dynamic seems to have no bounds in the NBA. After many fans wondered how the duo would be, it's safe to say that Bronny is one of the rookies. The hazing is probably a glimpse of what can be expected throughout the season. Also, it proves to some that the former USC basketball guard won't have any type of preferential treatment.

Fellow rookie Dalton Knecht may also receive some hazing from LeBron, but it might not be as harsh. After all, LeBron and Bronny are father and son, so the pranks or rookie duties will likely be amplified. Regardless, they will make history wherever they'll travel to. LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to ever play together in the NBA, let alone on the same team.



Bronny could have his first taste against a deep Timberwolves team. Although they lost Karl-Anthony Towns, they're still deep with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. While Bronny would likely come off the bench, The Lakers will have LeBron play big minutes once again. After all, he played 35.3 minutes per game for 71 games.

Although they'll make personal history, the Lakers are hoping to have more history, perhaps with their 18th championship at the end of the season.