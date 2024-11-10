The main headline on Saturday night was Bronny James as he made his debut in the G League with the Los Angeles Lakers’ South Bay affiliate. It was opening night for South Bay and Bronny had social media buzzing following the game. But prior to the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, they made a couple of roster moves also involving Bronny James.

The Lakers recalled Bronny, Maxwell Lewis and Jalen Hood-Schifino to their roster from South Bay for their clash against the Raptors. It’s highly unlikely any of them see playing time unless the game turns into a blowout by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

But it’s a move that NBA teams do regularly when they have games that don’t conflict with their G League affiliate schedule. Bronny, Lewis and Hood-Schifino got on court game reps in South Bay on Saturday, and now they get to observe with the big club.

Bronny is in his rookie season with the Lakers while Lewis and Hood-Schifino are both second-year players.

Bronny finished his G League debut with six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Lewis was one of stars of South Bay with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 5-0f-8 from three-point range. He also added five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Hood-Schifino did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent leg injury. He played 13 minutes and had eight points, one rebound and one assist.

Bronny James’ G League plan for Lakers

After the Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the plan for him during his rookie season was always to get him reps in the G League.

During the 2024-25 season, Bronny will only play home games with South Bay while shuffling back and forth between the G League and the Lakers. He scored the first points of South Bay’s home opener off a pull-up jumper.

He was a part of history during the Lakers’ 2024-25 season opening win against the Phoenix Suns after checking into the game with his dad, LeBron James, to become the first father and son duo to play together in the NBA. Bronny scored his first career NBA points during the Lakers’ recent five-game road trip.

Bronny declared for the NBA Draft following one season in college at USC. He had a strong showing at the draft combine, helping his draft stock, but teams steered clear as it was assumed he was going to the Lakers by the the time the second round of the draft rolled around.