Just two weeks into August, the former Titans leader is already firing back at leaks — and doing so in classic Mike Vrabel fashion. The New England Patriots head coach isn’t wasting time easing into his first training camp.

The subject of his ire: a report that wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. When asked Thursday night if he had anything to add to the story, Vrabel’s reply was blunt.

“No,” Vrabel said. “Other than I’d like to find out where some of these [reports] come from. Some of these rats around here. So, we’ll figure that out.”

The terse answer came after a lopsided 42-10 preseason loss to the New York Giants, but it was clear Vrabel was far more frustrated about the Polk news than the sloppy on-field product.

Polk, the Patriots’ 2024 second-round pick out of Washington, was already under pressure entering his sophomore campaign. His rookie season was marred by injuries and inconsistency, as he finished with just 12 catches for 87 yards across 15 games. This summer, he was aiming for a reset under Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Patriots' WR room looks for depth amid Ja'Lynn Polk injury

New England Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.
Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Instead, his bid to climb the depth chart ended abruptly on Aug. 8, when he landed hard on his right side after being tackled by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene in the preseason opener. Polk immediately exited the game and hasn’t practiced since.

Article Continues Below

According to ESPN, the receiver will require shoulder surgery, and the length of his absence will depend on what doctors uncover during the procedure. While it could potentially cost him the entire 2025 season, there remains a slim chance of a late-season return.

The Patriots drafted Polk 37th overall last year after trading down with the Chargers, who selected receiver Ladd McConkey with the 34th pick. The decision has already come under fire. McConkey exploded for 82 receptions, 1,149 yards, and seven touchdowns as a rookie, while Polk struggled to stay on the field.

Now, with Polk once again sidelined, the contrast looks even more damaging. Instead of breaking out in Year 2, he’ll be fighting just to reestablish himself as a roster piece once healthy.

What stood out most Thursday wasn’t just Vrabel’s irritation — it was the culture he’s trying to build. Former players who have worked with him often reference his “media rules,” which emphasize not speaking about teammates’ injuries, not revealing scheme, and not stepping out of line.

Whoever leaked Polk’s surgery details apparently violated that code. And Vrabel made it clear he intends to address it. While Patriots fans worry about Polk’s future, Vrabel seems just as focused on tightening the circle around his locker room. With a roster still searching for playmakers behind Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas, Polk’s injury is a tough blow. But in Vrabel’s eyes, the bigger concern may be trust — both in the building and with the media.

For now, the only certainty is that Polk’s setback has put him even further behind in the wide receiver race. And Vrabel, in no uncertain terms, is letting everyone know he won’t tolerate loose lips as he tries to rebuild the Patriots’ identity.

