In what has turned out to be an underwhelming draft class to this point in the 2024-25 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has stood out as the 17th overall pick. Due to being 23 years old, many teams ended up passing on Knecht in June's draft. Well, that was a dumb decision looking back on it, as Knecht has been one of the rookie standouts through the first five weeks of the new season. At this point, it is not hard to say that he has legitimate Rookie of the Year aspirations with how well he's performed.

Early on, Knecht was nothing more than a three-point shooter that Los Angeles and JJ Redick threw into the game for some quick minutes to try and get a quick basket from the perimeter. Now, Knecht is starting alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, proving that he is a dynamic perimeter player who can help the Lakers win this season.

Knecht and his stats speak for themselves, as he has recorded at least 14 points in seven of his last 10 games, including a 37-point explosion with nine made triples on Nov. 19 in a 124-118 NBA Cup victory over the Utah Jazz. In addition to the rookie becoming more confident and understanding his role in Los Angeles, Knecht's teammates are beginning to take notice that he is playing with an edge.

“I'm watching and it's like a second or two delay on the TV,” Lakers center Jaxson Hayes told ESPN. “So, you see him get ready to shoot a shot, then you hear everyone go crazy [in the arena], and then you see it go in. So it was like, ‘Man, he made another one!' You could tell [from the training room] it was just insane in there.”

What gave Knecht extra motivation in this game was the fact that he was going up against fellow rookie forward Cody Williams, who the Jazz drafted 10th overall, a spot many imagined the Lakers rookie would be selected in. While he holds nothing personal against Williams, Knecht made it his mission to prove that he was the better player in this matchup. In fact, he's memorized the names of all 16 players selected before the Lakers took him in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Every team, everything,” Knecht stated.

Dalton Knecht hungry to prove doubters wrong

What makes Knecht such a special player for the Lakers is that he understands his value. Knecht isn't trying to overthrow LeBron James or be the offensive star on the court over Anthony Davis. These are unreal scenarios, so the rookie has looked to fit in and help the team win in any way possible. Given his three-point shooting abilities, which Los Angeles desperately lacked, Knecht has become arguably the most important secondary player for Redick.

Funny enough, the Lakers head coach is almost looking in a mirror when watching Knecht on the floor since the first-year wing mimicked part of his game after Redick during his time at Tennessee.

In 20 total games, eight of which he has started, Knecht has made 48 total threes while shooting 42.9 percent from the perimeter. He ranks second on the team in made threes, trailing only Austin Reaves, and is second in three-point shooting percentage, behind only Rui Hachimura in the team's nightly rotation.

Every team needs players that can instill life and energy into their team at any point in the game. This is the type of player Knecht is, and the fact that he has extra motivation after being passed up in the 2024 NBA Draft adds to his demeanor on the court. After all, there is nothing more dangerous than a young shooter who is always looking to prove his opponents wrong for the mistake they made by passing on him in the draft.

“Teams passed up on me and the Lakers thought they got the steal of the draft,” Knecht said. “And they did.”

Knecht currently ranks fourth in total points and third in points per game among all rookies in the NBA. His 48 made triples this season are the most of any first-year player.

Say what you want about the Lakers, but Knecht is proving to be the steal of this year's draft class.