The New York Giants enter 2025 walking a fine line between development and desperation. After stumbling to a 3-14 record last year, patience has worn thin across the franchise. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under intense scrutiny. Drafting Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick signaled both a commitment to defensive dominance and an acknowledgment that their roster still needs a jolt of star power. Yet, they have too many holes to fill at once. As such, the front office may need to make a difficult decision: trade a proven piece for future flexibility.

The Giants’ Preseason So Far

The Giants have upgraded their roster at several key spots over the past two years, thanks largely to strong drafting. This spring, they added Carter, and the rookie has already flashed the disruptive traits of a future game-wrecker. That selection, however, puts former first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux in an interesting position. Despite his talent and production, he now looks like the most valuable trade chip Schoen could use to keep building ahead of the 2025 season.

The challenge is that Schoen and Daboll are under immense pressure to rebound from last year’s debacle. With that, the organization has little appetite for a full rebuild. Trading away one of their few established defensive playmakers may not align with those immediate goals. The Giants did pick up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option in April, keeping him under contract through 2026. Schoen also publicly stated he remains part of the long-term vision. Still, with Carter and newly acquired Brian Burns also in the mix, the roster math suggests that moving Thibodeaux might be more about practicality than preference.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the New York Giants must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

The Case for Trading Thibodeaux

On the surface, moving Kayvon Thibodeaux feels risky. The former No. 5 overall pick is just 24 years old and already boasts 21 sacks across his first three seasons. That includes a career-high 11.5 in 2023. At 6'5 and 256 pounds, he has the size, athleticism, and explosiveness to anchor a defense for years.

Circumstances in New York complicate the picture, though. After investing heavily in Carter and trading for Burns, the Giants now have three starting-caliber edge rushers for two spots. Yes, they could rotate the trio and create NASCAR-style sub-packages. That said, the reality is that Thibodeaux will be due a market-resetting extension in 2026. That could exceed $25 million annually. It's a steep price for a rotational piece, no matter how talented. For a front office already facing pressure to patch holes elsewhere, flipping Thibodeaux for draft capital may be the most logical way to keep building around quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The Trade That Fits Best

New York Giants: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux to Chicago Bears for two 2026 draft picks

The Bears make for an ideal partner. Chicago loaded up this offseason to chase a playoff berth, but their pass rush remains thin beyond Montez Sweat. Adding Thibodeaux would give them a dynamic bookend and elevate the defense into one of the NFC’s most disruptive units. For Thibodeaux, it’s a chance to escape the logjam in New York and step into a full-time starting role.

From New York’s perspective, the deal nets valuable draft picks, perhaps a third and a fifth in 2026. Those can be parlayed into offensive reinforcements. It’s no secret that Big Blue still has glaring needs along the offensive line and at the skill positions. Moving Thibodeaux not only avoids a looming contract dilemma but also accelerates the rebuild by stocking the cupboard for next year’s draft.

Other Potential Suitors

The Bears aren’t the only team that could benefit from Thibodeaux’s services. The Packers and Lions both project as NFC contenders but still lack reliable pass-rush depth. Green Bay’s young front seven could use a proven edge rusher to complement Rashan Gary. Meanwhile, Detroit would welcome another weapon to pressure quarterbacks in an NFC arms race. Either franchise could justify sending a pair of Day 2 picks in exchange for Thibodeaux, particularly with both eyeing Super Bowl contention.

Yet Chicago makes the most sense. The Bears’ front office has already shown a willingness to make bold moves. Pairing Thibodeaux with Sweat provides instant dividends in a division featuring Jordan Love and Jared Goff. For the Giants, dealing outside the NFC East avoids strengthening a direct rival while still securing meaningful draft capital.

Why the Giants Should Act Now

This isn’t about whether Thibodeaux is good enough because he is. It’s about whether the Giants can afford him in both money and opportunity cost. Keeping him through 2025 clogs the edge rotation and delays Carter’s development. Letting him play out his contract only risks losing him for nothing. By trading him now, Schoen not only regains draft assets. He also sends a message: the Giants are planning with clarity, not sentimentality.

For a franchise stuck in limbo between rebuilding and contending, that decisiveness could make all the difference. With Dart and Nabers as foundational offensive pieces, building a younger, deeper supporting cast should be the top priority. Trading Thibodeaux may sting, but the long-term payoff outweighs the short-term loss.

Bold but Necessary

Kayvon Thibodeaux has the talent to become a star wherever he lands. In New York, however, he’s become more luxury than necessity. With Carter and Burns set to anchor the defense, the Giants can afford to cash in on his value before facing an inevitable contract showdown. Shipping him to Chicago for draft picks gives Big Blue the flexibility to address pressing needs in 2026.