LOS ANGELES – One of the biggest headlines from the Los Angeles Lakers this season has been the stellar play of rookie wing Dalton Knecht.

Knecht has moved into the starting lineup amid the absence of Rui Hachimura due to injury, and he’s responded very well. He set a career-high in points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 16 with 27, only to follow that up with a new career-high of 37 against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 20.

Following his career game against the Jazz, LeBron James reiterated his disbelief at how Knecht was able to slip to the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. During the Lakers’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Knecht was defended a little differently. Magic defenders made sure not to give him space and to keep someone attached to him at all times.

As teams begin to scout him and try and take away his three-point shot, Knecht is confident that he’s got the offensive bag to counter that.

“I think that’s always been a part of my game. I don’t think I’m just a three-point shooter. I think I’m a three-level scorer,” Knecht told media following the Lakers’ loss to the Magic. “I showed that throughout college that I got a midrange, I could do floaters, go in the paint, dunk on somebody or finish over the top of them. I think teams are just starting to realize that I could really shoot the ball from catch and shoot, and now I’m just showing them what I can also do.”

There was one play in particular against the Magic in the second half where they ran Knecht off the three-point line, only for him to take a couple of dribbles, get into the paint and shoot a little floater that went in.

He finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-0f-7 shooting from the three-point line.

Dalton Knecht’s rookie season with Lakers

It’s not a stretch to say that Knecht is in the early running for the Rookie of the Year Award. He’s top four in NBA rookies in scoring behind only Jared McCain, Zaccharie Risacher and tied with Jaylen Wells.

Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick has suggested that Hachimura would return to the starting lineup when he returns. Although Redick hasn’t completely ruled out keeping the rookie wing in the staring lineup, what he has made definitive is increased minutes and role for Knecht.

As opposing teams begin to game-plan more for him, Knecht is confident that he’ll continue to find ways to be effective.

“I feel like I get a lot of good looks. I think to be honest, every time I shoot the ball is a good look,” Knecht said. “My teammates will be looking for me all the team and JJ will be calling plays. . .it’s just executing.”

Through the Lakers’ first 15 games of the season, Knecht is averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 46.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.