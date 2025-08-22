The Houston Rockets have undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in recent NBA history. Adding Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, and Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason has pushed the team from a rebuilding squad into a dark-horse contender in the Western Conference. On paper, this is a roster with star power, versatility, and depth at almost every position. However, when you look at the NBA 2K26 player ratings, something doesn’t add up.

Several key Rockets are either criminally underrated or given an unfairly inflated grade. Video game ratings are never perfect, but the current set almost feels like it was made without watching the Rockets’ evolution. Here are five players whose ratings are completely wrong and why NBA 2K26 has missed the mark on Houston’s roster.

Houston’s 2K26 ratings are here 🚀 Kevin Durant leads the way with a 93, his lowest rating since 2K17 Alperen Sengun: 87

Amen Thompson: 87

Tari Eason: 83

Jabari Smith Jr: 82

Clint Capela: 80

Fred VanVleet: 80

Josh Okogie: 77

Steven Adams: 77

Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/MExKtP1Z1g — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) July 27, 2025

Kevin Durant: Still elite, but not a 93

Let’s start with the biggest name on the roster. Kevin Durant is listed as a 93 OVR with 91 three-point shooting and 85 dunking. While these are strong numbers, they don’t reflect who KD is at this stage of his career.

Soon to be 37, Durant remains a walking bucket and can still put up 25+ points per night, but his game has evolved into a more methodical scoring style rather than explosive athletic dominance. His dunk rating at 85 feels inflated given how rarely he attacks the rim with force anymore. A more realistic number would be around 75-77 dunking, balanced with higher mid-range and post-shot ratings to represent his actual skillset.

A 91 from three-point range also feels generous. Durant is an excellent shooter, but his percentages the past two seasons have hovered around 40% which is elite, but not automatic from deep. An 88 or 89 three-point rating would strike the right balance.

Durant should probably be rated closer to 91 OVR overall, still a superstar, but not quite in the same league as MVP-level players like Luka Dončić or Nikola Jokić.

Amen Thompson: An 87 with a broken jumper?

The most egregious rating on the entire Rockets roster belongs to Amen Thompson, listed as an 87 OVR. This essentially makes him the second-best player on the team, tied with Alperen Sengun, and it’s simply not accurate.

First look at Kevin Durant as a Houston Rocket in 2K26 👀🐐 Also KD and Amen Thompson celly in here also 😌🚀 Yall coppin 2K26🤔 pic.twitter.com/rKIt4acxHw — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) July 31, 2025

Yes, Amen is an electric athlete, one of the fastest and most explosive rim attackers in the league. His 96 dunk rating is fair, maybe even slightly low. But his 69 three-point rating shows why he should not be an 87 overall. Thompson still has no reliable jumper, and defenses consistently sag off him, daring him to shoot.

An 87 OVR rating puts him in the same company as established two-way stars, and that’s far too soon. A more realistic score would be in the 82-83 range, keeping his ceiling high while still acknowledging his offensive limitations.

Alperen Sengun: Underrated at 87

Unlike Amen, Alperen Sengun’s 87 OVR feels too low. The Turkish big man blossomed into a borderline All-Star last season, showing an offensive repertoire reminiscent of Nikola Jokić. His passing vision, footwork, and ability to score inside and out make him the true centerpiece of Houston’s young core.

Yet, Sengun is given only a 69 three-point rating, which undersells his shooting improvement. Last season, he flashed range well beyond the arc and hit clutch jumpers that stretched defenses. While he’s not a knockdown shooter, he deserves at least a 74-75 three-point rating to reflect his growth.

His overall should be bumped to 89 OVR, acknowledging that he’s more than just a promising young center; he’s already producing like an elite one.

Clint Capela: 80 is far too harsh

Another head-scratcher comes with Clint Capela, rated 80 OVR with just a 25 three-point rating and 80 dunk. While the lack of shooting is accurate, 2K seems to have punished Capela too heavily.

Capela is one of the best rebounders and interior defenders in basketball. He remains a lob threat and rim protector who can anchor a defense, and on this Rockets roster, his role is even more important. His dunk rating of 80 is bizarre considering that finishing alley-oops and put-backs is literally his specialty. That number should be closer to 90.

An 80 OVR puts Capela in the same category as role players, when in reality, he’s a starting-caliber center who can swing games with his rebounding and rim presence. A more reasonable rating would be around 84 OVR.

Tari Eason: Criminally underrated at 81

Finally, we have Tari Eason, rated 81 OVR with 77 three-point shooting and 85 dunk. This is perhaps the most glaring underrating of the bunch.

Eason has quietly become one of the most impactful young forwards in the league. His two-way presence, relentless motor, and improved perimeter shooting make him a nightmare matchup for opposing wings. In limited minutes, he consistently posts advanced metrics that rival starting-caliber forwards across the league.

An 81 rating lumps him in with players who are rotation-level at best, but Eason has shown the ability to be a high-level starter. With his defensive versatility and improving offense, he should be closer to 84-85 OVR.

Other oddities in the ratings

Beyond these five, there are several smaller misfires across the roster. Dorian Finney-Smith at 76 is too low for a proven 3-and-D starter, and Fred VanVleet at 80 is a clear undersell for a veteran floor general who can still command an offense. On the flip side, Josh Okogie’s 77 with a 79 three-point rating feels generous given his streaky outside shooting.

Taken together, these quirks make the Rockets’ roster in NBA 2K26 look far less balanced and realistic than it is in reality.

The Rockets have positioned themselves as one of the most fascinating teams heading into the 2025–26 season. With Durant, Sengun, Amen, and a loaded supporting cast, Houston could shock the league if everything clicks.

But if you fire up NBA 2K26, you’d never know it. From overrating Amen Thompson to underrating Sengun, Capela, and Eason, the ratings simply don’t capture this roster’s true value.

Houston deserves better, and so do the fans trying to play with this exciting new squad.