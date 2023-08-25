Many NBA players dream of winning just one NBA championship in their career. Danny Green has the privilege of choosing between three different rings as his all-time favorite. While he did not exactly divulge that information, the free agent wing did reveal which one he would pawn. Los Angeles Lakers fans would be wise not to overreact.

Green was a viable contributor for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the Lakers in 2020. Some fans may assume that the reason Green would hawk his LA bling is because it came under the COVID NBA bubble and therefore may not mean as much to him. Relax, this is not a battleground for a GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. There is no need for hostility. The phrase “Mickey Mouse ring” will not be uttered today. Well, not again at least.

No, the former North Carolina product, a team with whom he also won, is just being a good business man.“I can possibly get the most money for it,” Danny Green said, per Mike Battaglino of Lakers Daily. “It was a bubble year. It’s a Kobe year. And you know, Lakers fans, it’s a bigger fan base throughout the nation.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The Lakers claimed the Larry O'Brien Trophy almost nine months later in Orlando, so the championship naturally holds a special place in the hearts of all those who loved the Black Mamba. Though, Green could be referring to a “Kobe year” because 2020 marked 24 years since Bryant debuted (famously wore No. 24 for 10 years of his illustrious career).

But the first title in Raptors' history would surely net a good chunk of change as well. The electricity that surrounded The 6 left the NBA veteran with an abundance of lasting memories.

“Now, obviously, Canadians are special man,” he said. “They treat you unbelievable. So it would be between those two. But I’ll probably keep the Toronto one and sell the L.A. one. Because I’ll get the most for the L.A. one, and the Toronto one I think, I wouldn’t say I like the most, but I think it’s, I wouldn’t say more meaningful but like, you know.”

By the way Green is talking about value, well-to-do Lakers fans might want to keep their eyes peeled in case a certain 2020 championship ring pops up online. It would be make a pricey but fitting memento of such a one-of-a-kind run.