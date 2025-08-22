Ohio State football starts its national title defense in rugged fashion on Aug. 30. The top-ranked Texas Longhorns come to Columbus. Fortunately the return of Jeremiah Smith eases any worries of a Buckeyes stumble.

Smith sparked the late charge for the Buckeyes last season. OSU went 9-1 the rest of the way with Smith shredding secondaries. All as a true freshman.

The mammoth wide receiver talent is the most highly anticipated talent back inside the famed Horseshoe. Smith is already hailed as the No. 1 “freak” by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. This time he's energizing Heisman Trophy hype.

Will the WR snatch the coveted award? And could Smith become better than last season under head coach Ryan Day? Time to dive into some bold predictions.

Jeremiah Smith will post better numbers vs. Texas

The Longhorns handed Smith his worst game last season. Bottling him to one catch for three yards.

This time Brian Hartline will draw up ways to prevent that type of showing. As former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is off to the Las Vegas Raiders. Hartline's WR background helps in taking further advantage of Smith's uncanny abilities.

Texas bracketed Smith during its last meeting in the College Football Playoffs. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski turned to zone coverage and quarterback pressure to downsize Smith's big plays. This tactic, however, put the game in the hands of Quinn Ewers of Texas. He struggled facing an even more stout Buckeyes defense.

Texas likely will throw out Cover 2 and a two-man under look. They won't want Smith on an island with a cornerback. But Hartline can counter by motioning Smith even more, all to try to confuse the ‘Horns and their defensive backs.

The No. 1 team still must find a nickelback and CB2 opposite of Malik Muhammad. Best believe Hartline will unleash Smith against those two options to test the Longhorns. But Hartline will come up with a far different plan of attack for Smith in Columbus.

Smith won't get tested again until Nov. 1

A seasoned Longhorns defense rises as the first major test for Smith and OSU. It'll be smooth sailing right after for both parties. Until the calendar flips to Nov. 1.

Smith and the Buckeyes offense get Grambling State, Ohio and Washington the next three weeks. Only the Bobcats fielded a top 10 defensive unit nationally. But Ohio U. only lures back four starters from that defense.

Minnesota follows Ohio the following week. The Golden Gophers' fifth-ranked defense still took a massive loss when Corey Hetherman accepted the Miami defensive coordinator gig. Illinois and Wisconsin produced no higher than 68th overall in defense.

Penn State then pulls into Columbus — as the next defense to try and rattle Smith. And former OSU DC Jim Knowles is on the other side. You can anticipate Smith carrying a streak of 100-yard games until the reunion with Knowles.

Smith will lead OSU in all WR categories, including receptions

Emeka Egbuka held this claim over Smith amid his dynamic first collegiate campaign: Leading the Buckeyes in receptions.

Egbuka is off to the league. Carnell Tate is back and older than the sophomore Smith.

But it's Smith who surfaces as the go-to option for new starting quarterback Julian Sayin. Meaning Smith will scale past the 76 receptions from '24.

Smith will spark Heisman chatter

He'll join past OSU great Marvin Harrison Jr. in igniting the Heisman talk. Except Smith earns a realistic chance to enter the Heisman chat next season too as a 2026 junior.

Egbuka's departure swings the door open for Smith to lead the WRs now. Smith will respond by eyeing a 20-touchdown campaign.

But he rises as the Heisman front runner if he shreds Knowles' Nittany Lions defense. For the time being he'll form a tight three-horse Heisman race with Garrett Nussmeier of LSU and Arch Manning of Texas.