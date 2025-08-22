Considering how long the Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons contract saga has lasted, one would have assumed that we already reached the stage where the player cryptically posts Bible verses and deletes any reference to the team from their social media. Well, nothing about this process has been conventional, so why start now?

The star pass-rusher, who has yet to secure a new deal, removed all Cowboys-related content from his X profile, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. He also inserted verse 7:8 from The Book of Micah in the place of his profile photo. He posted the message as well, making fans even more uneasy about the state of his relationship with the franchise.

“Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light,” the biblical verse reads. Those are not typically the words one uses when they are happy with their employer and on the verge of signing a contract extension.

Parsons' social media activity comes after the team once again expressed optimism about the two-time First-team All-Pro's status for the Sept. 4 season opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also caused quite the stir when talking to Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin on the latter's YouTube channel. The oil tycoon claimed that he already went above his price point during impromptu negotiations with Parsons, which excluded the 26-year-old's agent, David Mulugheta, and is not interested in deviating from the discussed terms.

Is it too late for Cowboys and Micah Parsons to patch things up?

Dallas is reinforcing its stance as it continues to publicly operate under the notion that Parsons will suit up once the new campaign begins. Is it a coincidence that the former Defensive Rookie of the Year then erases the Cowboys from his X account and drops an inspirational Bible verse that centers around resilience and faith? Logic would dictate otherwise, but trying to make sense of this whole situation is bound to produce migraines and nausea.

Parsons requested a trade in the beginning of August, voicing his displeasure at how management has treated him this summer. Fans are begging for a reconciliation, but ESPN's Adam Schefter recently painted a bleak picture.

The two sides have not negotiated in months, and with opening kickoff only two weeks away, this standoff is starting to feel eerily different than the ones that transpired between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb last year. A peaceful resolution is no guarantee this time around. Ideally, more information will come out following Parsons' X post. It may not be the kind that Dallas wants to hear, though.