Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham has helped Russell Westbrook turn his career around. Many people around the NBA world felt as if Westbrook would not be receptive to a 6th man role. However, Ham has convinced the veteran guard to accept and run with the role this season. Marc Stein reports that Ham and Russell Westbrook maintain constant communication and the results have paid off.

Westbrook’s 2021-2022 tenure in LA did not go according to plan. The Lakers entered as preseason favorites to reach the NBA Finals. They ultimately would end up missing the playoffs altogether, while Russ struggled throughout the year.

And it appeared that Westbrook may be in line for a similar performance after initially laboring to open the 2022-2023 campaign. But Darvin Ham took Russell Westbrook out of the starting rotation. The move has allowed him to relax and post quality results. On the season, Westbrook is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, and just under 7.5 assists per game.

Ham previously commented on Russell Westbrook’s 6th man role acceptance.

“We just freed him up to go be Russ,” Ham told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “When Russ is out there we want him to be exactly who he is. He’s embraced it, he’s sacrificed, and he’s thrived because of it. And I think the Russell Westbrook you’re seeing is only going to get better.”

His shooting is still rather inefficient, but Westbrook has never been incredibly sharp from long-range. His energy and playmaking ability has proven to be valuable for the Lakers’ second unit. Russell Westbrook’s strong performance has quieted trade rumors.

And he very well might find himself the conversation for 6th Man of the Year.