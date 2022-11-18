Published November 18, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Green Bay Packers have a few things in common. Apart from having a generational talent on their roster, both of these teams are struggling to find success in their respective leagues, albeit to varying degrees.

LeBron and the The Shop crew were providing live commentary for Thursday night’s matchup between the Packers and the Tennessee Titans, and at one point, James had a very interesting comment about Green Bay’s inability to build a winning team around the back-to-back NFL MVP (h/t NBACentral on Twitter):

“If you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers … why won’t you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what he can do?” LeBron said.

He was then asked by one of his co-hosts if they were still talking about football or if LeBron’s comments had already transcended to the world of basketball. The whole room laughed, and James had to reiterate that he was still talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

To be fair, LeBron James isn’t wrong here. The Packers have indeed fallen short in terms of providing Rodgers with the necessary weapons to succeed, and their 4-6 record entering Week 11 is a testament to this fact.

However, if you take into account that the Lakers have likewise been struggling mightily in the NBA, it’s hard not to think that LeBron could be throwing a bit of shade at their front office here. We all know how the Lakers haven’t been able to provide LeBron with some much-needed help over the past couple of seasons, and it seems like he’s feeling a bit aggrieved at this point.