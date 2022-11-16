Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers recently shared an honest take on the sustainability of the Green Bay Packers’ offense, per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t know. Sustainable has become one of those words that gets said a little bit too much, I think, this year. So I’m going to stay away from sustainable,” Rodgers said. “There’s no sigh of relief, there’s no weight of the world off my shoulders. The preparation stays the same, the focus stays the same, the expectations stay the same. But it was nice to play a more complete game on offense.”

Aaron Rodgers is clearly trying to maintain a strong mindset moving forward. The Packers posted quality offensive results in their recent win over the Dallas Cowboys, but they need to avoid complacency.

Rodgers previously revealed what sparked the Packers’ strong performance against Dallas.

“For our team, it has been a rough 6 weeks,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Been a really tough stretch. Bad ball since London. I think we all kind of reset maybe after Detroit. That being a real low point for us and hopefully rock bottom. I think we played a little bit more free.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are trying to climb back into the postseason conversation. They are still 2 games under .500, but perhaps their recent victory will lead to a winning streak. Green Bay is set for a quick turnaround as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Titans’ defense will test the sustainability of the Packers’ offense without question.