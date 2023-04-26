A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James has already made a loud and clear statement throughout the Los Angeles Lakers‘ NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The message is, he is not to be messed with. Dillon Brooks learned this the hard way after being utterly dominated by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer game after game. Perhaps the Grizzlies stud will now think twice the next time he even considers poking the bear, so to speak.

It is worth noting, however, that LeBron has popped up on the injury report for Wednesday’s Game 5 clash. As such, the fans want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies?

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given the magnitude of this contest, we don’t expect LeBron to sit this one out. This is despite the fact that he is still dealing with a sore right foot, at least according to the injury report. Officially, James is listed as probable to play. However, it would be a complete shock if he ends up being sidelined on Wednesday night.

Now up 3-1 against the No. 2 seed Grizzlies, the Lakers can close this series out with a win in Game 5. You can be sure that LeBron and the rest of the crew have their sights set on this very objective, and they will be leaving everything on the court come Wednesday night.

Now, with regard to the question of Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is that it’s highly unlikely that he doesn’t.