A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Los Angeles Lakers fans know all too well that it’s never a good sign whenever Anthony Davis hits the deck. There were a couple of instances of the same in their massive Game 4 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, but thankfully, it appears that AD has come out of the victory relatively unscathed. He’s still on the injury report for Game 5 on Wednesday, though, so this could still be an issue worth monitoring in the next couple of days.

Anthony Davis injury status for Game 5 vs. Grizzlies

The good news for Lakers fans is that Anthony Davis is currently listed as probable to play in Game 5. Moreover, the reason being cited for his inclusion on the list is his right foot stress injury, which means that it doesn’t seem like he suffered a significant injury in Game 4.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then again, as reported by Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints, Davis re-aggravated his hip injury during Monday’s win. Head coach Darvin Ham also noted that AD will get “round-the-clock treatment” on the knock. However, the fact that the hip issue was not indicated on the injury report bodes well for Davis’ status for Game 5.

After Monday’s overtime win, the Lakers are now up 3-1 in this best-of-7 series. They are one win away from advancing to the next round, and as we all know, it’s highly unlikely for any team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit. Davis and the Lakers are not taking anything for granted, though, so you can be sure that they will leave everything on the table in Game 5.