After Jaren Jackson Jr. won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers fans and several NBA aficionados couldn’t help but bring up Anthony Davis in the conversation.

Remember in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Davis absolutely outshined JJJ on the defensive end. AD finished the night with 22 points, 12 rebounds., three assists, three steals and seven blocks. On the other hand, Jackson tallied 31 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

With that said, plenty of folks around NBA Twitter laughed at the timing of the announcement, especially since it has just been a day since Davis proved he’s better than Jackson.

“AD better,” a commenter wrote. Another one said, “ADs son I fear.”

A third fan even warned that it could very well motivate Davis even more. “AD might go full Kill Bill,” the said supporter noted.

Another critic added, “Man gets a few blocks doesn’t make his Defensive player or the year. He isn’t good one on one and fouls a lot. Also doesn’t play smart on defense. League just look at stats and not overall impact on game in all situations it’s sad. Lakers cooked him out him in pick and roll.”

Here are more Anthony Davis-inspired reactions to Jaren Jackson Jr.’s DPOY win:

This man just had 7 blocks on him 😂 pic.twitter.com/CEwvRtsJlu — 2XxX💜💛 (@2xgocrazy2) April 17, 2023

Anthony Davis before Game 2 seeing Jaren Jackson, Jr. won defensive player of the year pic.twitter.com/Inpd0DZGkf — Josh (@josh2saint) April 17, 2023

Sure enough, Lakers fans will hope that Jackson’s win will motivate Davis to really step up in Game 2 and show his Grizzlies counterpart what it means to dominate defensively. The Purple and Gold could really use a motivated AD as they look to make a 2-0 lead against the no. 2 seeds in the West.