He’s done it. Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is officially your 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year.

JJJ was at home with his family when the official announcement came, and his reaction to the win is as wholesome as it gets. It was an epic moment that will surely give you the chills (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s reaction to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award is so wholesome 🥺🏆pic.twitter.com/QHDHMmmghj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

In all honesty, Jackson’s win isn’t a total surprise. He’s been the favorite to win the title for pretty much the entire season, which obviously speaks volumes of the outstanding things he’s been doing for the Grizzlies all year long. As you may have noticed, Jackson’s family decorated their home with balloons to celebrate this occasion, so it is also clear that they were anticipating the win as well.

Be that as it may, Jaren Jackson Jr’s reaction once the official announcement was made is simply amazing. It’s not really a sense of relief that came through for JJJ, but instead, it feels like it all sunk in for the 23-year-old at that exact moment. He knew that this was coming for quite a while now, but it still hit him different once it was official. It’s as if he realized just how much all the hard work has paid off at that moment. You just love to see it.

The Grizzlies will need more of the same from Jackson moving forward, and he will need to stamp his authority in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Memphis is down 0-1 in the series against LeBron James and Co., and JJJ will definitely want to prove why he absolutely deserves to be the DPOY. There’s no better way to do that than by shutting down Anthony Davis in Game 2.