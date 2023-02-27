The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline. The major trade they made was to reunite with former draft pick D’Angelo Russell, but other trade might have been equally important. The Lakers added Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz at the deadline and both players have made immediate impacts since their arrival. Vanderbilt in particular was huge on Sunday during the Lakers comeback win from being 27 points against the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, Vanderbilt spoke on what turned the tide in favor of the Lakers against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Jarred Vanderbilt after his huge impact towards L.A.‘s win at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/u67clk9pzi — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 27, 2023

“I really was just trying to help the intensity, just be a little bit more physical. I knew we needed it at that point,” Vanderbilt said. “Just trying to bring the energy, bring the effort and just try to change the game momentum-wise. Obviously shots weren’t falling early on for us, we were able to get out and run, crash the glass, get some steals, force some turnovers and that kind of just changed the game for us.”

Against the Mavs, Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals while shooting 6-8 from the field and knocking down his only three-point shot. He also spent some time guarding Luka Doncic and he spoke on his role defensively as well.

"I like that challenge every single night, you know being able to guard the best players no matter 1-5… I think that's my value and my impact on this team." @JVando knows his value and embraces his role, whatever that may be on any given night. pic.twitter.com/IwfFX6Qb3O — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 27, 2023

Prior to Sunday, he had played in four games for the Lakers since the trade including two starts. In those games he averaged 7.0 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 66.7 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line.