One of the biggest questions that Los Angeles Lakers fans have coming into the 2024-25 season is when will they see LeBron James and Bronny James on the court together. The prevailing thought is that it has to come naturally and not feel like it's being forced at all. And Lakers head coach JJ Redick had a similar take ahead of the team's preseason game on Sunday as per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“Redick adds that the first Bron-Bronny time together on the court ‘will happen in the flow of the game' and won't be ‘gimmicky,” Shelburne reported. “It could, theoretically happen tonight in Palm Desert.”

Now there's absolutely no guarantee that LeBron James and Bronny James are going to play together during the Lakers preseason game on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. It's just speculation given that LeBron is back in the lineup after sitting out the team's first preseason game.

On the other hand, Bronny did make his Lakers preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He finished with two points, one rebound, one assist and three blocked shots in 16 minutes of play. He stood out in particular for his defensive effort.

If LeBron and Bronny don't share the court together during preseason, it's gonna be tough to envision it happening during the regular season. Bronny will likely spend a good portion of his rookie season playing for the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers G League affiliate.

The Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He signed a standard, guaranteed contract with the team. Bronny had declared for the NBA Draft after a lone season of college basketball at USC. He made a remarkable return to the court after suffering a cardiac arrest scare during the offseason before his freshman year.

Whenever LeBron and Bronny take the floor together, they will make history as the only father and son duo to play together on the same team.