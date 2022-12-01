Published December 1, 2022

After 11 games played for the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s time to say goodbye to sharpshooter Matt Ryan.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers have decided to part ways with the 6’7″ swingman:

The Lakers are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Ryan impressed in stint with L.A., shooting 38.2 percent from 3, including a clutch shot in win over Pelicans in November. The move opens up a roster spot for Lakers ahead of Dec. 15 trade date.

In less than a dozen games for the purple and gold, Matt Ryan already cemented himself as part of an iconic moment in recent regular season history – his clutch three-pointer from the corner to force OT (and a win) against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 2nd.

What. A. Clutch. Shot.

Here's Matt Ryan's three at the buzzer to send it to OT in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/SZBDWl6mez — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 3, 2022

While it was just a regular season game, it did secure LA’s second win of the season at a point where the Lakers stood at 1-5.

That game marked his only contest in double-digit scoring as he slowly fell out of coach Darvin Ham’s rotation. He’s registered six DNPs in the team’s last eight games.

Matt Ryan’s last contest was in garbage time against the San Antonio Spurs on November 20th. He finished 0 for 4, missing on all his three-point attempts.

Ryan still managed to finish with a respectable 38.2 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc. At his size, there might still be a team out there looking to bolster the end of their bench with a shooter with some size.

Fare thee well, Matt Ryan.