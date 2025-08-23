The 2025 season has been a series of brief highs followed by extended lows for the New York Mets. The team has alternated between flashes of championship-caliber play and total dysfunction. There’s plenty of blame to go around for New York’s issues this season. But pitching has played a major role, highlighted by Frankie Montas’ struggles.

The veteran starter was demoted from the rotation to the bullpen amid a disastrous slump in his debut season with the Mets. After two relief appearances, Montas has landed on the injured list.

New York announced the 10th-year hurler has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow UCL injury, per SNY Mets. The move is retroactive to August 22.

Mets lose struggling former starter to injury

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract over the winter. He was expected to bring experience to the playoff hopeful team as a back of the rotation starter with upside.

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old righty opened the season on the IL with a lat strain. The injury pushed his Mets debut to late June. And, outside of a strong first outing, Montas struggled mightily.

Manager Carlos Mendoza made the decision to move the beleaguered vet to the bullpen after an ugly outing against the San Francisco Giants on August 3. Montas allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings as New York got blown out 12-4.

His struggles continued in two relief appearances. On the season, Montas has posted a 6.28 ERA, 1.603 WHIP, 63 ERA+ and -0.7 bWAR in 38.2 innings.

On the bright side, the Mets replaced Montas in the rotation with top pitching prospect Nolan McLean. The rookie righty is off to a tremendous start in the majors, going 2-0 in his first two starts. McLean has been a breath of fresh air for New York as the entire rotation has struggled of late. Perhaps he can spark a turnaround over the second half.

The Mets had a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East on July 28 and appeared poised to take control of the division. However, after pulling ahead of the Phillies, the team hit a brutal slump, losing 14 of the next 16 games.

The Mets have pulled out of the tailspin, going 4-2 over their last six games. But the damage has been. Despite improving to 68-60 with McLean’s second win on Friday, New York trails Philadelphia by six games in the division.

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) reacts after the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Ali Sanchez (20) makes a catch during the eighth inningagainst the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park.
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back the the dugout after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park
New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) runs to first after hitting an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Citi Field.
