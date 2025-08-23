The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their preseason slate with a 31-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on the road. This dropped the Falcons to a winless record, closing out this year's preseason on a disappointing note. Atlanta will open the season against their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at home. Despite the clear need for more production at receiver, the Falcons elected to release second-year wideout Jesse Matthews Jr. according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Falcons releasing former #Texans and San Diego State wide receiver Jesse Matthews Jr. today, per a league source,” reported Wilson on Saturday.

While Drake London is the team's clear-cut number one receiver, he needs help. Veteran Darnell Mooney is slated to have a big role as well but is currently nursing a shoulder injury. It's unclear when he will return, and the rest of the options that the Falcons have on hand don't inspire confidence. The team could look to add more talent as releases continue throughout the league over the next few days. Even though the team is hurting for contributors at receiver, why would they release Matthews Jr.?

Falcons receiving room could use more reinforcements

While the 26-year-old hasn't played a down in the regular season yet, he's spent time with the Houston Texans and Falcons. During his time in college with San Diego State, Matthews Jr. was a steady contributor but not a star. His slight build might limit him to the slot in the NFL, which is one position that London and Mooney, as well as current starter Ray-Ray McCloud, play. Atlanta needs more threats on the outside, which might be one reason that Matthews Jr. was released.

Now that the Falcons are done with their preseason slate, the team's full focus will now be on the Buccaneers. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters his first season as the starter with London as his go-to target, but not much else. Tight end Kyle Pitts still hasn't hit the heights expected of the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. McCloud has shown progress, but has done more in the return game since entering the pros. While Matthews Jr. wasn't an answer for Atlanta, it's clear the Falcons receiver room needs more help as the 2025 season approaches.

