Michigan football draws eyes all the way to the west coast. As a population of Wolverine fans monitor potential future Michigan players. Including a rising 2027 defensive lineman out of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village.

Alifeleti (Isitolo) Tuihalamaka rose as a big priority for the 2027 college football recruiting class. Pulling in a Michigan offer one week before his 2025 season opener against Chaminade. He joins running back Quinterrius Gipson as Michigan four-star targets for '27.

He landed on Sherrone Moore and the Michigan prospect radar after piling 41 solo tackles including six for a loss last season. And Tuihalamaka hit those marks playing opposite of Miami five-star signing Hayden Lowe.

Is the younger brother of Notre Dame defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka receiving a lot of love from “Go Blue?”

Oaks Christian 4-star reveals where things stand with Michigan football

Tuihalamaka took a 42-27 loss to the Eagles in the home opener. Oaks Christian briefly cut a 35-14 deficit by winning the leverage battle and sparking a late rally. That came before Chaminade pivoted back to a power running game to seal the 15-point road win.

The Lions edge rusher still spoke to ClutchPoints on where Michigan stands since the offer. Plus which coach is courting him to Ann Arbor.

“It was a great conversation [with defensive line coach Lou Esposito]. He really wanted to get to know me. He showed interest for sure,” Tuihalamaka told ClutchPoints. “I want to keep that relationship going.”

Michigan can sell Tuihalamaka with this aspect: Its growing Polynesian culture. Malakai Lee is a 2026 commit hailing from Honolulu. Fellow '26 pledge Alister Vallejo earned an invite to the Polynesian Bowl. Former Wolverines of Polynesian decent include Bryan Mone and 2024 NFL Draft selection Roman Wilson.

“I didn't know [there was a Polynesian pipeline at Ann Arbor]. But it definitely shows the relationship — I can get used to that for sure,” Tuihalamaka said.

The Wolverines aren't the only one from the Big Ten pursuing the still growing defender.

“USC, Notre Dame, ASU (Arizona State), Washington,” Tuihalamaka said regarding who else is showing interest. “But Michigan is picking up more. I honestly get the most info out of USC, though. Including the main things after football.”

Tuihalamaka, also known as “Tolo” to his teammates, is nearing 20 total offers as he officially enters his junior campaign.